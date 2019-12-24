More than $600 worth of meat was stolen this weekend from a Somerset County butcher shop, state police said on Tuesday.
An unknown suspect or suspects entered Miller Run Custom Butchering in Shade Township through a back sliding door and took various processed meat products, including deer meat, bear meat and seafood, from a walk-in cooler, according to a press release issued from the Somerset state police barracks.
The burglary happened some time Saturday or Sunday, according to the press release.
The stolen meat was valued at $615.
