Johnstown police said Wednesday that warrants have been issued for the arrest of two teenagers who allegedly were involved in a recent shooting in the city.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Terrell Branche and Deshawn McKoy, both 18, in connection with a Sept. 3 shooting that sent a 19-year-old man to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with a wound to the buttocks, interim Chief Chad Miller wrote in an email to media.
Each is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.
Another warrant was issued for Branche’s arrest on counts of aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license in connection with a shooting Saturday in the 300 block of Daniel Street in Johnstown’s Oakhurst section, according to Miller. No injuries were reported in that shooting.
Miller alleged that those two shootings were connected to two other recent city shootings – one on Aug. 30 on Ash Street, Hornerstown, and another Tuesday night on Coleman Avenue, Moxham. A resident of the Ash Street house that was struck by a bullet was injured by falling drywall, police said at the time; no injuries were reported in the Coleman Avenue shooting, but bullet holes were left in a house and several cars.
Anyone with information on the shootings was asked by Miller to contact Johnstown police by calling 814-472-2100 or by texting the anonymous Johnstown Police Department tip line. Those using the tip line were asked to text the keyword “JPD” to 847411, followed by a space and their tip.
