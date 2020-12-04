Thieves broke into a Somerset County bar and stole more than $5,000 from electronic gaming machines, state police in Somerset said on Wednesday.
Two suspects forced entry in Sullivan’s Bar on Glades Pike in Jefferson Township at 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 28, troopers said.
They made off with $5,632.51 after breaking into several Skills machines, and causing $2,820 damage. They also caused $385 damage to a metal door, troopers said.
