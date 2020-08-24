Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 85F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.