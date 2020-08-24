A Johnstown man was jailed Monday, accused of assaulting a woman at Oakhurst Homes after kicking in the door, authorities said.
City police charged Keith Allen Pope, 32, of Oakhurst Homes, with burglary and strangulation.
According to a criminal complaint, Pope and a woman had been arguing throughout the day on Sunday. When Pope returned to the apartment, he allegedly kicked in the door "grabbed her by the throat and choked her."
Pope fled when police arrived, but later returned to the apartment and fled a second time when police arrived.
Police said they found Pope in the brush near the intersection of Meridian and Beatrice avenues. Police deployed a K-9 and ordered Pope to surrender after a Taser had no effect.
Pope was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000.
