A Johnstown man accused of carrying two BB guns on Greater Johnstown High School grounds on Dec. 12 will answer the criminal charges in Cambria County court.
Tristian Geurian, 19, of the 600 block of Chestnut Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a court document, School Resource Officer Justin Spanko said a female student rode the bus to Greater Johnstown High School with her boyfriend, Geurian, who was not a student.
Security camera footage from Dec. 11 reportedly showed the two get of the bus and enter the cafeteria.
On Dec. 12, Spanko was outside the school when he spotted the girl and Geurian, who was wearing a black hoodie and a desert camo backpack, get off the bus. Geurian reportedly confirmed he was not a student an said he was just accompanying his girlfriend to school.
The officer searched Geurian’s backpack and reportedly found a small amount of marijuana in a grinder, a glass bowl with marijuana residue and two BB gun pistols, the complaint said.
The officer also found a vape filled with vape juice.
He was charged with two counts of possessing a weapon on school property and one count each of unauthorized school bus entry, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and defiant trespass on school grounds, court records indicate.
Geurian is being held in Cambria County Prison on $50,000 percentage bond.
