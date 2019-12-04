A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of participating in the “beatdown” of another man outside the Elks Flood City Lodge on Horner Street in October 2016.
Terrell Jamal Irving, 29, of William Penn Avenue and Fronheiser Street, waived his right to a preliminary on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Johnstown police, Irving was one of three men implicated in the Oct. 23 assault on Artie D. Lightfoot. Surveillance video from the club helped police to identify Irving.
Police identified the other suspects as James Albert Miller III and Michael Brance McCray.
McCray allegedly struck Lightfoot in the face, and then Irving and Miller allegedly struck and kicked Lightfoot numerous times, the complaint said. The three men left the area, but McCray returned to “stomp” on Lightfoot. Seventh Ward Ambulance transported Lightfoot to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street for treatment.
Police charged Irving with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to aid another in committing aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
He is being represented by Public Defender Gary Vitko.
McCray, 31, is serving a 6- to 16-year sentence at SCI-Houtzdale after pleading guilty on
July 25, 2018, to attempted homicide, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt said. Miller, 30, has his case pending in Cambria County court.
