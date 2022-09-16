A Tyrone man accused of robbing a man at gunpoint during sex-for-money scheme at a residence in Scalp Level Borough will stand trial in Cambria County, authorities said.
Windber Borough police charged James Alan Rickabaugh, 20, with robbery, aggravated assault, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unlawful restraint and harassment.
Rickabaugh waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, sending to the case to county court for trial.
According to a complaint affidavit, a man told police he was robbed at around 9 p.m. June 12 when he arrived at a residence in the 500 block of Main Street to meet Rickabaugh to have sex for money after arrangements were made using the social media app Tinder.
When the man arrived, Rickabaugh, a woman and another man, who was wearing a mask, allegedly robbed him at gunpoint.
When he refused to give up his wallet, keys and cellphone, the man and woman allegedly punched him in the face several times.
The woman allegedly burned his eyelid with a cigarette lighter and attempted to slice his face with a razor, the affidavit said.
The trio released the man after he gave them his bank card and personal identification number.
The three allegedly used the bank card to withdraw $360 from an ATM, but were not successful in withdrawing another $1,700, the affidavit said.
Rickabaugh is free on $75,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.