The last time a detailed survey publicly polled Johnstown area residents about their community in 2014, it wasn’t just the concerns about drugs, joblessness and stagnant property redevelopment that caught Community Foundation for the Alleghenies CEO Mike Kane’s attention.
It was the local belief that there wasn’t much anyone could do about it, he said.
The Johnstown-based foundation’s latest public survey didn’t just indicate that that perception is changing – but that a growing number of people are stepping up to support their community, last month’s poll results show.
Results showed nearly nine out of 10 respondents participated in a community activity at least a few times a year – 54% every month.
“Back when Vision2025 was first being developed ... a big part of the framework was for (encouraging) community engagement,” Kane said, pointing to a 2015 PEW Research Center survey that indicated just 48% nationally participate once a year. “I think it shows our grant-making was effective there.”
And in a hard-hit community that has been hampered by a poor self-image for years, 12% more respondents signaled they believe the Johnstown area is “getting better” rather than worse – 48% to 38% – compared to 2014.
More than 930 area residents completed the online survey in October, comparing topics, efforts and perceptions in areas such as downtown revitalization, employment and blight now to five years ago.
Results on community involvement were among a long list of results the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is planning to share Thursday during the Cambria Regional Chamber’s 2019 Economic Summit.
This year’s event is being held at GapVax on 575 Central Ave.
The Community Foundation funded its survey to gauge whether $4 million spent to support efforts aimed at improving the Johnstown region were making inroads five years later. When the survey was announced in October, Kane said the Foundation’s funding effort supported 178 area projects – many of them in areas local residents cited as concerns in the 2014 results.
Over the past several years, the Community Foundation has supported efforts to revamp downtown Johnstown, provide training for in-demand jobs and support the broad-ranging Vision2025 project, which has drawn in hundreds of local volunteers.
Kane indicated this year’s survey results acknowledge there’s still work to be done.
“But I think there’s a lot of victories we can celebrate, too,” he said.
