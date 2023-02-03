HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking public comment on traffic safety and driving behaviors through an online survey.
The survey is available on PennDOT’s website through Feb. 28 and should take about five minutes to complete. All responses are completely anonymous.
PennDOT provides programming each year to help prevent crashes, fatalities and injuries on roadways and the survey seeks information on motorists’ behavior behind the wheel to help inform program planning.
The voluntary survey covers topics including seat belt use, impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and bicycle, pedestrian, and motorcycle safety.
The survey was first implemented in 2010 as a requirement for federal funding. Though no longer required, PennDOT says that the survey helps to provide a better understanding of participants’ attitudes on highway safety and potentially allows the agency to adjust safety activities as it works to reduce crashes and fatalities.
The survey can be found at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety.
