WINDBER, Pa. – Dr. Hugo Villanueva is joining the surgery staff at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Fellowship-trained in minimally invasive procedures, Villanueva specializes in bariatric and foregut surgery.
He will begin seeing patients in September, joining Drs. Taesun Moon, Tameka Scott and Robert J. Stoffa, along with certified nurse practitioners Jamie Hicks and Molly Sambor in the WindberCare Surgical Associates & Bariatrics office in the Windber hospital.
Villanueva has experience and training in both laparoscopic and robotic techniques, with more than 1,000 procedures performed during his minimally invasive bariatric and foregut surgery fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center.
Bariatric experience includes Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgeries, biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch, and single-anastomosis duodenoileostomy with sleeve gastrectomy.
A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Villanueva completed his general surgery residency at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center before his fellowship at Geisinger.
Villanueva lives in the Johnstown area and enjoys weight training, live music and festivals, and traveling to new destinations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.