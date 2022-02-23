JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It’s the end of an era for a longtime Johnstown restaurant and banquet hall.
Excavators on Wednesday were leveling what was left of the Surf n’ Turf Inn, a former Valley Pike steakhouse that was once a private home in a development created for prominent 19th-century Johnstown families.
The property’s new owners say they are in discussion with several groups about plans for the property’s future – perhaps medical buildings or another commercial use.
Surf n’ Turf was renowned for its hand-cut steaks, lobster and crab cakes for decades before owner and chef Jim Loveridge passed away in 2019.
Christy Dowdell, property development spokeswoman for Alletram LLC, said the group purchased Loveridge’s property in early 2020 with the intent of renovating the structures.
Two well-known Pittsburgh chains had plans to put a new restaurant and banquet room there, she said – but rescinded their plans by early this year due to the uncertain environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locally operated Alletram LLC previously redeveloped the former Ponderosa Steakhouse in Richland Township into Kabuki Japanese Cuisine.
Recent code inspections showed that the structural integrity of the Surf n’ Turf building had continued to decline, Dowdell said. In addition to issues with the outdated electrical system, the roof and many windows were leaking, she said.
“Unfortunately, it just had a lot of problems,” Dowdell said.
Dowdell said that Alletram is now razing the property while working with a Pittsburgh broker to redevelop the site.
“The goal is to be part of ongoing improvements and revitalization of the 8th Ward area,” she said.
The property lies within a designated commercial zone, and at least two developers have shown interest in the site. Several “medical facilities” have also expressed interest, she said.
Alletram plans to retain ownership of the property, Dowdell said.
Valley Pike predates the automobile – and it’s possible that the former homes being razed there did, too, built long before they were modified to host a restaurant.
Like Ferndale Bridge and Cramer Pike, Valley Pike was a toll road before formal petitions were filed to end the practice of tolling roads in 1906, The Johnstown Tribune reported at the time.
According to the Cambria County Recorder of Deeds Office, the history of the Surf n’ Turf property at 100 Valley Pike traces back to the Suppes family in the 1880s.
Conrad Suppes, an early member of the Valley Turnpike Co., Electric Light Co. and Johnstown Savings Bank, developed an extensive tract along Valley Pike into what would eventually become part of an upscale development dubbed “The Rocks” after the 1889 flood, Johnstown Area Heritage Association Director Richard Burkert said.
The neighborhood offered picturesque surroundings close to Moxham workplaces. Suppes’ son, merchant and land speculator Charles Suppes, and others resided in homes designed by well-known architects area of the day.
The Suppes home has since been demolished. Other prominent businessmen such as National Radiator Co. founder John H. Waters lived in the area, Burkert said.
