JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court on Tuesday picked a new map of congressional boundaries that will place all of Cambria County into a single district.
The Democratic-majority court’s 4-3 decision selected a 17-district map that will be used for the next decade, beginning with the 2022 elections. Its decision is expected to be the final word, although a federal court challenge by Republicans is pending.
The chosen map put all of Cambria County into the 13th Congressional District, which is currently represented by U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair. The map that was used for the past decade split Cambria County between the 13th District and U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson’s 15th District.
Eastern Westmoreland County and almost all of Somerset County were placed into the 14th Congressional District, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington. The only exception is part of a divided Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, that was placed into the 13th District.
All of Bedford County will remain in the 13th District.
Shortly after the new map was selected, Joyce announced his re-election campaign.
“While our district lines may have changed, my priorities remain the same: strengthening our healthcare workforce, securing our borders, delivering the best constituent services, and ending the oppressive top-down mandates and regulations that stifle Pennsylvania parents, families, and job creators,” Joyce said. “I will always defend our conservative values, and I look forward to continuing my work in Congress to strengthen our communities and our commonwealth.”
Thompson, R-Centre, will no longer represent this area under the new map. He has been drawn into the same north-central Pennsylvania district as another congressman, Rep. Fred Keller, from Snyder County – although Keller has said he plans to run for re-election against fellow Republican Rep. Dan Meuser in the new 9th District, rather than challenge Thompson.
If re-elected, Thompson, the ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, would be the dean of Pennsylvania’s entire House delegation.
“We got one thing that we really wanted, which was to have one congressman,” said Mark Pasquerilla, president of the Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership. “Obviously, we preferred GT (Thompson) due to the reasons of his seniority – the fact that he probably will become the senior congressman in Pa. and the fact that the Republicans may take control of Congress. We’re somewhat disappointed, but we hope that GT will still work with us as being the lead congressman from Pennsylvania.
“Congressman Joyce, we’re glad we have one congressman. Cambria and Blair are similar counties, and we look forward to working with him. We work to get things done, and I’m sure he wants to get things done for his constituents in all of Cambria County.”
Thompson likewise announced his re-election bid in a district that will include all or part of 18 counties.
“I look forward to meeting the hardworking families, farmers, small business owners, and veterans in the counties that were added to PA-15,” Thompson said. “In many instances, this will be a reunion, because I have previously represented many of these counties during my time in Congress.”
Reschenthaler said in a statement Wednesday night that he is “thrilled to welcome the new communities of Westmoreland, Somerset, and Indiana counties to the 14th Congressional District.
“It will be an honor to represent their interests and our shared conservative, America First values in the next Congress,” he said. “I am deeply disappointed that the new 14th District lost some great communities in the western portion of Westmoreland, but those proud residents can always count on me to fight for our way of life after I am re-elected this fall.”
The Supreme Court picked a map after the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf failed to agree on a plan that needed to address the state’s loss of one of its current 18 congressional seats due to relatively stagnant population growth in the latest U.S. Census. More than a dozen maps were considered. The chosen one had been proposed by a group of Democratic Party-aligned voters who sued last year in an effort to get the court involved.
Four of five Democrats on the court formed the majority in Wednesday’s decision, while one Democrat, Justice Debra Todd, sided with the court’s two Republicans in opposing it.
“This whole process was the most transparent process in history, but only because so many citizens got engaged,” said David Thornburgh, president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy, a non-partisan group that advocates for better government.
“It was the thousands of people that we had drawing maps. It was the folks from Fair Districts PA,” he said, referring to a group opposed to gerrymandering. “There’s never before been a process with anywhere near the citizen engagement and scrutiny. We raised expectations. I have no doubt that this is a better map then we would have had if all that hadn’t taken place, if so many people hadn’t taken the time to get involved, so that’s a victory.”
According to the Associated Press, the new map provides eight Republican-leaning districts, six Democratic-leaning districts and three closely divided districts, according to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight, a website that focuses on opinion poll analysis, politics and sports.
The map’s swing districts are held by Allentown-area Democrat Susan Wild and Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, of suburban Philadelphia’s Bucks County, while one in suburban Pittsburgh is empty since Democrat Conor Lamb is running instead for U.S. Senate.
The map sides with Republicans on two big issues. It keeps the city of Pittsburgh in one district, helping maintain a competitive district for Republicans in its suburbs, and it keeps all of Bucks County in one district, helping protect Fitzpatrick.
The map also sides with Democrats on certain aspects. It draws each Democratic incumbent into their own district and it keeps the metropolitan Harrisburg area in one district with York, instead of splitting it into several districts, as Republicans had sought.
Still, the map will put more pressure on Wild to get reelected, drawing her new district to include conservative Carbon County.
The court also adjusted the petition-gathering schedule, starting this Friday and going until March 15, but left the May 17 primary date intact for congressional races and statewide contests.
However, the court on Wednesday suspended the primary election calendar for state legislative candidates, because new state House and Senate district maps are being challenged in court.
Democrats applauded the map.
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who leads the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and whose affiliate organization, the National Redistricting Action Fund, backed the court-selected map, called it a “substantial win for Pennsylvanians who now get to vote for the candidate of their choosing in fair, lawful districts for the next decade.”
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said he was pleased with the decision.
“It is a fair map that will result in a congressional delegation mirroring the citizenry of Pennsylvania,” Wolf wrote.
Republican response was critical. Pennsylvania’s national Republican committee member, Andrew Reilly, said it was unfortunate that the court majority chose a map that combines two safe Republican districts into one, makes a suburban Pittsburgh seat friendlier for Democrats and was represented in part by the firm of a “partisan” Democratic Party-aligned lawyer.
“Despite that partisan choice, Pennsylvania Republicans will be ready to favorably compete in these districts to assist the National Republican Campaign Committee in taking back the U.S. House in November,” Reilly said in a statement.
