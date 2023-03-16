EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied the petition for allowance of appeal of a former Pittsburgh man convicted in connection with a dispute that left him injured at a home in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section in July 2020.
The appeal had been filed on behalf of Matthew Scott Gardopee, 48, in November, and the court denied the petition Wednesday.
Gardopee, 48, was convicted in November 2021 of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. He is serving 11 to 25 years in state prison.
Gardopee was accused of having a knife during a dispute with his girlfriend in July 2020 at a home in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section, then leaving the home and fighting with members of his then- girlfriend’s family. The girlfriend’s niece’s fiance inflicted life-threatening injuries to Gardopee with a knife during the incident.
Gardopee is serving his sentence at SCI-Pine Grove in Indiana County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.