EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied the petition for allowance of appeal of a Titusville woman in relation to her sentence for her involvement in a heroin distribution ring operated out of Johnstown and Pittsburgh from September 2015 through March 2016.
The appeal had been filed on behalf of Krista Nicole Mader, 34, of Venango County, in June 2022, and the court denied the petition on June 21.
Mader was one of 33 people named in a 15-page grand jury report that detailed the workings of a ring that agents from the state Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, the FBI, the Cambria County Drug Task Force and local police departments said distributed $2.7 million in heroin in 13 months.
Mader was sentenced in 2017 by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein to 18 to 40 years in state prison.
