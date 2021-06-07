Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: June 7, 2021 @ 11:51 pm
Due to coronavirus concerns, Laurel Highlands Alzheimer’s Foundation has canceled its support group meeting for June 14.
