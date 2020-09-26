VINCO – Charlie and Jamie Nagle held their first fundraiser – a corn-hole tournament Saturday – to raise funds for the Eastin Charles Foundation, which will provide CPR training and swim lessons for children.
The couple launched the foundation to support emergency training after their 3-year-old son, Eastin, died in June following an accident in the family's swimming pool.
On Saturday morning, dozens of cornhole players and their families arrived at Mitchell Park in Vinco for the first Eastin Charles Foundation "Cornament."
Alex Leiato, of Westmont, said he heard of the event through a mutual friend of Charlie Nagle.
“We’ve got to find the light in the midst of the tragedy," Leiato said. "This is a time for the community to pull together and meet new people. The competition (Saturday) takes second place to relationship. We are out here in remembrance of Eastin, and to prevent this from happening again, so no other family has to go through this. Even if it's one person.”
Jessie Hildebrand brought her husband, Shawn, and their 1-year-old daughter, Leah.
Hildebrand empathized with the Nagles.
“We had just recently met the family. When we heard about what happened, she (Leah) was our first thought," Hildebrand said. "It’s a small town, we want to support each other. They worked really hard to get this foundation started. We want to help them continue it and see it grow.”
There were 25 teams participating competitively for money prizes and to help a the foundation's cause.
In addition to the tournament, families donated gift baskets for a raffle. Food was served from Deitman’s "The Coop" food truck.
Charlie Nagle said he and Jamie had to do something to help equip other families with skills to prevent injuries or deaths in water.
“We are trying to prevent this nightmare from happening to anyone else,” he said.
The Nagles were deployed with the Pennsylvania National Guard when the accident happened. One of their older children attempted CPR, which helped keep Eastin alive, but the boy died in a Pittsburgh hospital.
Through their foundation, the Nagles plan to increase CPR training opportunities in the community by funding classes four times per year, Charlie said.
Another priority of the foundation is to sponsor swim classes for children twice per year at a community pool.
The tournament action on Saturday was a big step toward achieving those goals.
Ian Olsavsky, a Jackson Township Police officer, participated in the event, and said he knows Charlie Nagle through work. Nagle is a state parole officer.
“With the tragic incident that happened with his family, we are out here to enjoy ourselves, and contribute to a good cause,” Olsavsky said.
Mike McGlynn and his corn-hole teammate, Dave Whited, said they don’t know the family personally but wanted to support them.
“I came to play corn hole. I don’t know the Nagle family but I live close,” McGlynn said.
Jamie Nagle looked out across the crowd enjoying the event.
“It’s overwhelming and awesome to see the friendly faces – faces we don't even know – we are definitely blessed that we have a community as close as we have now,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.