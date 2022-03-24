SOMERSET, Pa. – Farming isn't just a point of pride in Somerset County. For many farmers, it's part of a legacy handed down for a century or more from one generation to the next.
But for those who might spend eight hours a day by themselves on a tractor, it can also be a lonely job – turning that same legacy into a heavy burden for those who strive every day to keep family farms operating, Somerset County Farm Bureau President Dennis Hutchison said.
"For farmers, so many factors are out of their control – the weather, commodity prices, workforce issues and the supply chain," he said. "And it's a lot to deal with. When you operate a dairy farm, it's not like you can just step away from it all. Their cows need milked three times a day."
For most farmers it's a way of life – a private one when it comes to recognizing and facing their stresses, he added.
That's why reason local agriculture advocates and the state Department of Agriculture gathered with mental health professionals Thursday to promote new partnerships – and explore future options – to ensure mentally struggling farmers and their families can get the help they need on their terms.
That included the debut of a 24/7 AgriStress Helpline that farmers can call to share their anxieties with health-care professionals – or that loved ones can call to begin getting them the help they need.
The phone number is 833-897-2474.
Through the Farm and Ranch Stress network and Harrisburg-based Center For Dairy Excellence, efforts are also underway to market mental health awareness to the industry, roll out suicide prevention courses in the farm community and offer "Question Persuade and Refer" training to family members to help them identify issues before they get even worse.
"In the farming industry ... we have a tendency to talk about the business side – but not the personal side. We have to continue working to engage directly with the farm community to encourage them to speak up and step up when they see someone in need," Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.
Studies show suicide rates are six times higher among U.S. farmers than the national average.
For the first time in Pennsylvania, $500,000 was dedicated to introduce programming dedicated to farmer stress and suicide, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network.
Hutchison said ideas are turning into action to open up opportunities that the county, Farm Bureau, mental health agencies and others can begin to promote locally.
The biggest challenge will be helping farmers realize it's OK to accept help, President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
"For farmers, it has always been – you do your job. You don't talk about your feelings," said Walker, himself a former farmer. "We have to clear that fog that surrounds the stigma of mental health."
Part of that involves showing farmers that trying to manage stress or depression on the job without support only makes their daily tasks even harder, said Department of Agriculture Rural Agriculture Council Director Mark Critz, who served as the 12th District's congressman a decade ago.
St. Thomas Lutheran Church Pastor Nila Cogan understands the stresses farm families can face – and how easy it can become part of everyday life.
Cogan is the daughter of a dairy farmer and for years, she and her husband operated an expansive greenhouse and produce farm.
"The stress that comes with it – the whole family gets involved," she said.
Now a farm bureau member, she praised the fact that efforts are also being introduced to help farmers' families – and the local mental health community.
That training would enable support staff within Bedford Somerset Development and Behavioral Health Services to better understand how to manage those "unique stressors" farmers deal with, said Tom Bender, the agency's the director of Crisis Intervention.
The Somerset County commissioners said 911 staff could also take the training.
Hutchinson praised former Olympic Swimmer Michael Phelps and other personalities for working to show the world that "It's OK" to be depressed or face mental health hurdles.
But he also noted options need to be tailored to those who still aren't ready to step out into the spotlight.
Many farmers will be more likely to embrace help if it doesn't mean "parking their pickup truck outside a mental health office," he said.
He suggested expanded telehealth services that could put farmers in front of physicians or counselors from the privacy of their homes – and on their time.
Redding agreed that more should be done.
"We need to continue to talk about how wee can continue to advance this conversation," he said.“Our farmers and agricultural community serve Pennsylvanians every day by providing the food and products we rely on, and we must be there to support them in times of need."
