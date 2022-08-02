JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Several residents of the Skyview Estates Homeowners Association attended the Richland Township Supervisors' meeting on Monday to request that the township absorb the development's private roads – Bella Lane and Julz Drive.
Cindi Cort, president of the homeowners association, said residents would like its streets to be public.
However, the area of Skyview Estates is owned by a land developer who, according to township officials, built the streets out of compliance with PennDOT specifications.
As a result, the township cannot accept the streets. They will remain private until the developer addresses a list of issues to bring them up to code, supervisors said.
Supervisors' Chairman Bob Heffelfinger said Richland cannot set a precedent for allowing subdivisions to be built substandard and then be upgraded at the expense of taxpayers.
"We have a responsibility to every taxpayer," he said.
The supervisors also approved bills for July at the Monday night meeting.
Richland Township's bills were higher than usual in July, Richland Supervisor Keith Saylor said, because of paving over the summer. A total of $700,000 has been spent for paving with Quaker Sales Corp., with most of that amount spent through the township's state liquid fuels fund.
The township is also preparing for the Aug. 19 property tax assessment appeals.
The Cambria County Board of Assessment and Appeals has scheduled property tax assessment appeals for the former Gander Mountain property at 600 Galleria Drive, owned by Cambria Prime Realty, and Galliker's Dairy, 143 Donald Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.