JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In about a month, the Johnstown Masonic Event and Conference Center will be inundated with those seeking the supernatural for the first ever WPA Cryptid and Supernatural Expo.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and will consist of several speakers sharing their expertise on subjects of the paranormal in the renaissance room, while vendors with related items, mediums and other booths will be available in the grand ballroom.
Holding this type of event stemmed from a similar offering about a year ago when supernatural investigator Stan Gordon, who specializes in Sasquatch and UFOs, did a presentation at the center.
“It’s definitely a first for us,” Greater Johnstown Freemasons Lodge No. 538 member Shawn Stiffler said.
He began exploring the idea of holding a larger conference because of the great response they received during Gordon’s visit, he said.
Stiffler approached the lodge’s worshipful master, John MacEwan, and its board with the idea and was given the green light.
From there, he and MacEwan began planning the expo.
As the ideas of who to invite and how to set it up unfolded, Stiffler decided to reach out to someone he knew had an expertise on the subject, Black Raven Metaphysical Shoppe owner Leah Altemus.
“We just started back and forth running ideas,” she said.
Soon enough, the group had Gordon back on the roster, along with author Maxim Furek, Eric Altman, Ron Murphy and the hosts of Goosebumps Paranormal Society.
“She went above and beyond,” Stiffler said of Altemus’ help.
Furek is thrilled about the opportunity to come to the area and talk – he recently released the book “Coal Region HooDoo: Paranormal Tales from Inside the Pit” through Beyond the Fray Publishing.
“I’m excited to be there and meet the folks out there,” Furek said.
He’d started the book by investigating the Buoys song “Timothy” about alleged cannibalism during a mine cave-in.
That led to checking out strange stories from across the state, especially the Chestnut Ridge of the Allegheny Mountains, which some consider the “epicenter” of paranormal activity in Pennsylvania.
“I didn’t go looking for the paranormal, it found me,” Furek said.
The author, who has a background in psychology, approaches the supernatural from a “psychological and sociologist lens,” he said, and is searching for the truth.
He plans to bring this and more, such as his upcoming book “The Flying Saucer Esoteric” out in October, to the expo.
More information about his work can be found at www.maximfurek.com.
For Altemus, having a supernatural convention in the city just makes sense, especially with Johnstown’s history, which she said has made a “paranormal ripple effect.”
“It’s about time,” she said, adding that the vibe of the temple makes it the perfect location.
MacEwan agreed, especially because the “building is quite haunted,” he said.
MacEwan recounted a tale of doors slamming behind him and locking, a medium who encountered an entity in one cigar room and similar experiences.
The group has even caught what they call evidence of something strange.
Security camera footage above the bar recorded what appears to be a long and fluid-seeming “orb” that floats from above a dividing wall and corkscrews, eel-like, through the air before simply disappearing.
With this and the speakers and vendors on the roster, those at Lodge No. 538 are expecting a good turnout.
“We’ve seen on Facebook just how popular it is for us,” MacEwan said.
Following the response this year, the group plans to not only host the event again next year, but also expand it to two days.
The vendor area is free, and the speaker series is $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.
For more information, visit WPA Cryptid & Supernatural Expo 2023 Facebook page and group.
