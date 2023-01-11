HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Tuesday upheld a Cambria County judge’s sentence of a Patton man accused of crimes including criminal trespass, terroristic threats, theft by deception and witness intimidation.
Perry W. Semelsberger, 60, entered an open guilty plea on Jan. 28, 2022, to criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, theft by unlawful taking, corruption of minors, simple assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, open lewdness, and failure to relinquish firearms/weapons required.
He was sentenced in March to 31/2 to seven years in prison and four years of probation. He appealed the sentence to the Superior Court, arguing it was too harsh, but the court upheld it.
