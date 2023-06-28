EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Superior Court has upheld the sentence issued by a Cambria County judge in the case of a man convicted in the 2020 riot in the Cambria County Prison.
Alexis Brolin, 54, appealed his sentence imposed following an August 2022 non-jury trial before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on one count of disorderly conduct directly to the Superior Court.
Brolin was one of 18 inmates who faced a variety of charges in the October 2020 incident that officials said, at the time, was related to inmate dissatisfaction with COVID-19 protocols at the prison.
He was convicted of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 90 days of probation.
In his appeal, Brolin argued that Krumenacker made a mistake in denying his motion to change venue and in limiting his presentation of certain witnesses and precluding that the evidence was insufficient to support his conviction and that his conviction was against the weight of the evidence.
According to an opinion issued by the Pennsylvania Superior Court on Monday, Brolin did not offer any evidence to support his allegation that Krumenacker could not be fair and impartial in this matter or point to any decision in his case that called into question the court’s impartiality.
The court denied Brolin’s motion, concluding that it was able to be impartial, and that the working relationship between the bench and the prison staff would not cause a significant minority of the community to question the court’s impartiality.
In the opinion, the Superior Court noted no abuse of discretion was found.
During the trial, Brolin attempted to present testimony from several Cambria County Prison or Cambria County Detective Bureau staff members.
The testimony was objected to by the commonwealth based on relevance or in the case of the detective found to be hearsay due to the detective being called after the fact.
The objections were upheld during trial by Krumenacker.
He argued that there was not enough weight in the evidence to support his conviction.
In the opinion, the Superior Court wrote that Brolin failed to comply with commands of prison staff when the riot began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.