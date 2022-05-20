HARRISBURG, Pa. – An appeal by a Johnstown man in relation to his sentence for a probation violation for injuring two officers during a traffic stop in 2016 has been denied by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, upholding a Cambria County judge’s sentence.
The court issued an order and opinion Thursday denying an appeal of the sentence of Darron Darell Javan Gibson, 29, of Johnstown.
Gibson had entered a guilty plea on March 15, 2017, to flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and possession of controlled substance
On May 24, 2017, the court sentenced Gibson as follows: flight to avoid apprehension conviction – a period of 15 to 30 months’ county prison followed by 54 months of county probation; resisting arrest conviction – a period of six to 24 months’ county prison, to be served concurrently; and possession of a controlled substance conviction – a period of 12 to 30 months’ county prison, to be served concurrently.
Gibson was then released to an in-patient program on Feb. 20, 2019, and was successfully released from the program on April 16, 2019.
On Oct. 15, 2020, Gibson was permitted to serve the remainder of his sentence by house arrest with work release, due to his obtaining employment and Covid19 mitigation efforts at the county prison.
In July, a probation violation hearing was held at which time Cambria County Probation Officer Toni White testified that Gibson had a prior violation hearing on April 26, 2021, and that at that proceeding, he was found to be in violation and was sentenced to attend the Day Reporting Center (DRC) program for drug treatment.
According to the opinion, she testified that while attending the Day Reporting Center Gibson had failed two check-ins; missed three scheduled assessments; and had positive drug screens for cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol. She also testified that he was caught attempting to use fake urine to pass a drug screen, admitted to the attempt; and ultimately failed a drug screen by testing positive for cocaine and fentanyl.
In his appeal, Gibson questioned if the trial court abused its discretion in imposing the resentence on July 1, 2021, when it failed to offer specific reasons that were required by law and that specifically, the court failed to take into consideration Gibson’s need for rehabilitation for drug dependence in lieu of incarceration and failed to provide an adequate statement of reasons for the sentence imposed.
In the opinion written by Judge Daniel D. McCaffery, of the Pennsylvania Superior Court, the court says that defendant’s probation may be revoked if appropriate as but also that upon revocation the sentencing alternatives available to the court shall be the same as were available at the time of initial sentencing.
During Gibson’s violation hearing, White had testified about his lack of compliance with his probation and the terms of his house arrest and “humbly” asked the trial court that he be “committed into a state sentence where he could go to state drug treatment facility program there and possibly get the help that he needs because if not, (Gibson) is going to be dead very soon.”
The opinion state that a sentencing court must state on the record it’s reason for imposing a sentence.
The opinion said that President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker agreed with White after hearing the testimony and reviewing Gibson’s file.
“The record reflects that the court took into consideration all these factors most notably Gibson’s ongoing drug addiction despite previous completion of intensive in-patient treatment and participating in the DRC treatment program,” the opinion says. “The record thus reflects the court’s careful consideration of Gibson’s circumstances in combination with all other relevant factors in reaching its sentence.”
The opinion goes on to say that there was no abuse of discretion in the court’s determination that a sentence of confinement with referral to the State Drug Treatment Program and boot camp was appropriate under the circumstances.
The opinion concluded by saying that Krumenacker did not abuse his discretion in revoking Gibson’s probation and imposing a term of state imprisonment where he properly considered the applicable factors in formulating its sentence; and the sentence did not exceed the statutory maximum.
