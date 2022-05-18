HARRISBURG – A post-sentence motion for relief by a Titusville woman in relation to her sentence for her involvement in a heroin-distribution ring operated out of Johnstown and Pittsburgh from September 2015 through March 2016 has been denied by the Pennsylvania Superior Court and a Cambria County Judge’s decision on the matter upheld.
The court issued an order and opinion Tuesday denying a petition by Krista Nicole Mader, 32, of Venango County. Mader filed a petition last June for relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.
Mader was one of 33 people named in a 15-page grand jury report that detailed the workings of a ring that agents from the state Office of the Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, FBI, Cambria County Drug Task Force and local police departments said distributed $2.7 million in heroin in 13 months.
Dubbed “Operation Flood City Smackdown,” by the state Attorney General’s Office, the 2016 bust concluded with the arrest of alleged couriers and distributors who worked for Curtis “Dirty” Harper, 44, of Pittsburgh, who authorities said was the head of the organization.
Mader was sentenced by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein to 18 to 40 years in state prison in 2017.
Made filed the petition and questioned if trial counsel was ineffective in allowing a favorable plea offer to expire without advising her of the benefits of that plea and the temporary status of the offer and if trial counsel ineffective in miscommunicating to her of her applicable sentencing guideline ranges in relation to a plea versus a guilty verdict at trial.
Before going to trial after which she had been convicted, Mader was informed in the fall of 2016, by her first attorney, Russell Heiple, that the commonwealth had offered her a plea of five to 10 years incarceration. She had refused the offer. At a pre-trial motion hearing where Mader was then represented by Jerome Kaharick, she acknowledged that the commonwealth had made her a five- to 10-year-sentence plea offer, which would expire after that day. She again rejected the offer. When Kaharick asked Mader if she would agree to enter a plea if the Commonwealth offered her a three- to six-year deal, Mader stated, “I guess . . . yes.” At this time, the commonwealth’s attorney stated that because Mader’s involvement in the drug ring was “significant,” it would not offer less than five to 10 years, according to the opinion written by Superior Court Judge Anne E. Lazarus.
The court ruled Mader waived the first issue on appeal for failing to include it in her notice of appeal statement.
Upon her claims that the consequences of sentencing was understated, the opinion states that in her pro se petition, Mader claimed that trial counsel “understated the possible sentencing consequences, and advised her against accepting what was an obviously exceptional plea bargain.”
The opinion added that her original trial counsel testified at the PCRA hearings that he unsuccessfully asked the commonwealth’s attorney “on numerous occasions” if he could reduce the five- to 10-year plea offer to three to six years.
“Attorney Kaharick also testified that he had talked to Mader ‘about a lesser plea deal ad nauseam’ and that because Mader was having a baby, she was “adamant that she was not pleading guilty . . . because she could not go to jail. . . . But she was definitely not going to plead,’” the opinion said.
The opinion goes on to say Mader was “was informed, in open court, of the potential sentence exposures were she held accountable for the entire amount of drugs distributed as a result of the conspiracy.”
The opinion concludes by saying the trial court had properly denied Mader’s petition for relief at the county level and upheld the decision.
