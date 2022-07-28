HARRISBURG, Pa. – A former Johnstown man had his motion for post-sentence relief denied on Thursday by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, upholding the decision of a Cambria County judge.
Gary Calhoun, 56, filed a petition for relief on Sept. 13, 2021, under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.
In an order issued by the Superior Court, which denied the motion and upheld the Cambria County court decision, which was a mandatory sentence of 25 to 50 years incarceration, it was noted that the appeal was not filed in a timely manner.
Calhoun was convicted by a jury in 2013 on one count of corruption of minors after authorities alleged that he inappropriately touched a girl a number of times between 2006 and 2011.
In his motion, Calhoun claimed that facts regarding his mental health were sealed and not able to be considered in the case, which he felt would impact the outcome.
In the Superior Court’s opinion, it was noted that similar to a review of the PCRA court’s conclusion, Calhoun’s mental condition was not similar to that in a case presented as an example, and that he provided substantial and cogent testimony in his own defense at trial.
The opinion continued by saying Calhoun “possessed enough temporal awareness to file a timely first PCRA petition.”
The court also issued a second opinion Thursday denying a separate appeal filed by Calhoun.
In the second appeal, Calhoun claimed that the PCRA court made a mistake in denying his motion for disqualification of the judge.
Calhoun claimed that the judge presided over 2005 dependency proceedings involving Calhoun and his children and insisted that the proceedings stemmed from the “personal bias” of certain Children and Youth Services employees. And the judge was aware of such bias because he ultimately dismissed the dependency petition, according to the opinion.
The opinion continued and said that Calhoun claimed, due to the recent PCRA filing, the judge had “personal knowledge of the fact that the Commonwealth illegally “suppressed” certain mental health records at the time of Calhoun’s trial.”
Due to this “personal knowledge,” Calhoun felt the judge “is likely to be a material witness in this matter,” and that continued involvement creates an appearance of impropriety.
The Superior Court disagreed and upheld the decision.
“We agree with the court’s determination and emphasize that our review of the record does not reveal any conduct of the court that raises an appearance of impropriety,” the opinion said.
