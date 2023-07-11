EBENSBURG, Pa. – A former Johnstown man's appeal of his sentence for running a 2018 prostitution ring out of a Richland Township hotel has been denied by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, upholding a Cambria County judge’s decision.
The court on Monday denied a petition by Barshay Reqwan Dunbar, 42, who was found guilty in 2017 by a Cambria County jury of two counts of trafficking individuals, five counts of promoting prostitution and one count each of criminal use of a communications facility, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl and possession of a fentanyl derivative.
He was then sentenced to serve 13 to 26 years in state prison by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.
Dunbar in 2020 filed a Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) petition in which he alleged that his trial attorney acted ineffectively by not calling certain witnesses to testify. The PCRA allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.
The court concluded that he could not raise this issue for the first time on appeal.
Shortly after, a state Supreme Court case was decided that required the case to be sent back to county court and allowed Dunbar to file a PCRA petition in which he claimed that the attorney who represented him during the PCRA proceedings acted ineffectively.
The Superior Court found that Dunbar failed to prove that he was entitled to relief under the PCRA.
