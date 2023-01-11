HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Tuesday upheld a man’s life prison sentence for the murder of his girlfriend in Richland Township.
The court denied a post-sentence motion by David Leon Johnson, 42, who was convicted of first-degree murder in March 2017 in the death of Allison Vaughn on March 30, 2015, in their Parkside Drive apartment.
Judge Patrick T. Kiniry found Johnson guilty following a five-day non-jury trial and sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 10 to 20 years. Johnson also was convicted of aggravated assault, robbery, theft, access device fraud and abuse of a corpse.
A hearing was held in November to address Johnson’s claims that his public defenders, Michael Filia and Patricia Moore, provided inadequate counsel.
Kiniry issued an order on May 4 denying the petition for relief, after which Johnson appealed the decision to the state Superior Court, which upheld Kiniry’s sentence.
