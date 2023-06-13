EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Superior Court has reversed a Cambria County judge’s decision to keep some evidence out of court in the cases of three men who were accused of riding around with an AK-47 rifle and a pistol in a vehicle in East Conemaugh Borough in 2021.
The case now heads back to Cambria County court for further proceedings.
The three men – Trevonn Hancock, Romeo M. Trexler and Aaron James Findley – were arrested on Aug. 16, 2021, after East Conemaugh police stopped a silver Jeep driven by Findley in which the other men were riding because its headlights weren’t on, according to The Tribune- Democrat’s archives.
Police alleged at the time that they seized an AK-47 that was wrapped in a jacket and a Taurus 9mm pistol that was found in the trunk.
Each defendant was charged with two counts each of persons not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. Hancock was also charged with one count of tampering with evidence and Findley was charged with three counts of drug-related driving under the influence.
The defendants filed motions seeking to have the evidence from that traffic stop suppressed – that is, kept out of court – arguing that they had a reasonable expectation of privacy in the vehicle and that they were subjected to a prolonged illegal detention over a minor traffic violation.
They argued that the police had no valid probable cause, consent or search warrant, and thus that the search of the vehicle was unconstitutional.
Trexler’s mother, the owner of the Jeep, gave verbal consent for the vehicle to be searched, according to a summary of the case given during the suppression-of-evidence hearing.
The Cambria County court granted the defendants’ motions to suppress the evidence, ruling that the East Conemaugh officer did not have probable cause to arrest Findley based on his performance on field sobriety tests, and that he did not have probable cause to arrest the passengers in the Jeep based on Findley’s alleged DUI.
“Because the defendants were improperly detained, the trial court held that Ms. Trexler’s consent to search the vehicle was invalid and the evidence uncovered during the stop must be suppressed as fruit of the poisonous tree,” the opinion said.
The prosecution appealed the ruling, and the Superior Court has now agreed with its arguments, ruling that the defendants had no reasonable expectation of privacy because they did not own the Jeep and because the owner of the vehicle gave permission for it to be searched.
The higher court concluded that Trexler’s mother freely and voluntarily consented to the search of the vehicle and “her consent was sufficiently independent of the defendants’ illegal arrests to remove any associated taint from the evidence.”
