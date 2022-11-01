A state prison inmate had post-sentence motions in his case denied Friday by the Pennsylvania Superior Court.
Matthew Scott Gardopee, 48, was convicted in November 2021 of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. He is serving 11 to 25 years in state prison.
Gardopee was accused of having a knife during a dispute with his girlfriend in July 2020 at a home in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section, then leaving the home and fighting with members of his then-girlfriend’s family. The girlfriend’s niece’s fiance inflicted life-threatening injuries to Gardopee with a knife during the incident.
Gardopee argued that the county court should have granted him a new trial since, he claimed, the knife admitted into evidence during the trial was tampered with; the verdict slips that were given to the jury included erroneous information; some witness testimony was unreliable; his sentence was unduly harsh; and three prosecution witnesses should have been charged with assault themselves.
Gardopee is serving his sentence at SCI Pine Grove in Indiana County.
