HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Tuesday upheld a Cambria County judge’s refusal to reinstate the post-sentence appeal rights of a state prison inmate convicted of killing 20-year-old Olivia Red in a wrong-way DUI crash in 2018.
The Superior Court's opinion backed Cambria County Senior Judge Patrick T. Kiniry's April 2022 decision to deny a motion by Chase Edward Turner, 32, to have his appeal rights reinstated.
Kiniry sentenced Turner in June 2021 to spend eight to 16 years in prison, plus two years on probation, after he was convicted of homicide by motor vehicle while driving under the influence and other charges in the May 31, 2018, crash that killed Red and caused life-changing injuries to her passenger, Angela Phillips.
Later that year, Turner filed a petition for relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted. His argument was that one of his trial attorneys, Karen Kuebler, did not file an appeal on his behalf after he was sentenced, even though he asked her to do so, he said.
At a hearing before Kiniry in March 2022, Turner testified that he had asked Kuebler to file an appeal the day he was sentenced and that he never followed up because he believed that that appeal had been filed.
Kuebler, meanwhile, testified that she met with Turner in a holding cell on the day he was sentenced. She said that she discussed options with him, but did not want him and his wife to make any decisions until they digested the news.
Kuebler testified that Turner told her in a conference call a few days later from SCI-Smithfield, Huntingdon County, that he did not want to proceed with an appeal.
Kiniry said in his opinion last year that the issue in the case is one of credibility. He noted that none of Turner’s testimony at the hearing was corroborated by other witnesses, but Kuebler’s testimony was supported by emails she sent to the court at the time, indicating that Turner did not wish to file an appeal and that she would be withdrawing as his attorney.
The Superior Court found on Tuesday that Turner failed to establish that he requested a direct appeal, so Kiniry’s dismissal of his petition to have his appeal rights reinstated was supported by the record and free of legal error.
Turner is currently housed at SCI-Rockview, Centre County.
