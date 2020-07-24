Conemaugh Township School District has been the “Indians” since inception, but recent national conversations about Native American-based names and mascots brings that tradition into question.
Joseph White, a 2003 graduate of the school, sees the use of indigenous peoples for branding as inappropriate – and referenced the Native American Advocacy Group and PA Youth Congress, which have released statements against the practice.
He recently spoke out on the district’s Facebook page when Superintendent T.J. Kakabar announced that Conemaugh Township has no plans to make a change.
“It disappoints me that the superintendent and the board of school directors did not take the time to educate themselves before putting out a statement to appease the majority,” White said.
While he was attending the district, the concept of the school name or mascot being anything but acceptable never occurred to him, White said, and being surrounded by a community that didn’t consider using the “Indian” name an issue contributed to his lack of comprehension.
“I had to educate myself and listen to minorities to understand,” he said.
Kakabar sees the subject differently.
“We view it as a way to recognize and honor the Native Americans that the the community was named after,” he said.
During his six years at the district, there’s never been any talk about changing the school brand and the “overwhelming majority” of residents are against replacing the “Indian” name, Kakabar said.
‘With great respect’
Terry Jones, a Conemaugh Township alumnus who identified himself as having Native American heritage, reached out to Kakabar via email to show his support for the district.
“I am in full support of keeping the school name and mascot,” Jones said.
He graduated from Conemaugh Township in 1990 and has family ties to the Lumbee tribe of North Carolina, he said.
“The Conemaugh Township name and mascot honors the Native American history in (the) area,” Jones said. “They do it with pride but more importantly the entire community does it with great respect for indigenous people everywhere.”
Another alumnus, John Weeden, supports the district’s choice not to change its mascot.
Weeden, a 2001 graduate, said Conemaugh Township should keep the “Indian” name and mascot “because it represents a great culture and the values the community hopes to instill into its youth.”
He questioned how someone from outside of a specific ethnicity, such as Native Americans, could say whether something is offensive to that group.
Keeping the name can spur interest in the history of the area, Jones said, adding that he thinks it makes “young minds” interested in investigating local indigenous populations.
“No one is suggesting your history or memories or pride in Conemaugh Township are racist,” White said. “But using an Indian as a mascot in a school district that is more than 98% white sends a signal to the outside world.”
‘Caricatures and stereotypes’
White questioned how young Native American students from other schools might feel coming to Davidsville and seeing “a team that uses a caricature of his ancestors as a mascot.”
According to the Native American Advocacy Group, the use of “Indians” as mascots and team names is considered detrimental.
“Rather than honoring Native peoples, these caricatures and stereotypes are harmful, perpetuate negative stereotypes of America’s first peoples, and contribute to a disregard for the personhood of Native peoples,” the NCAI website says.
Jones said he polled friends and family of the Lumbee tribe who told him they saw no issue with Conemaugh Township’s name or mascot. His alma mater isn’t the only local organization with branding of indigenous heritage.
Meyersdale School District is known as the “Red Raiders” and features a Native American mascot. The Johnstown Tomahawks also make use of indigenous symbols. Neither responded to requests for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.