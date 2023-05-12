JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop School District was put on a brief lockdown Thursday due to a safety issue in the community.
Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in a message that he was contacted by Cambria County 911 around 1:52 p.m. to initiate the security procedure and was given the “all-clear” by authorities at 2:05 p.m.
“There was no threat within either building,” he said.
Students and staff returned to normal operations following the incident.
West Hills Regional police said the matter they dealt with was unrelated to the district and the lockdown was ordered as a precaution.
Authorities could not provide details on what the issue was, but said the incident occurred in the vicinity of Westmont schools.
