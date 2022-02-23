JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Following a week-long investigation, three students at Greater Johnstown High School will be reprimanded after engaging in a physical altercation with a member of the staff on Feb. 16, Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
"A teacher was trying to quell a disturbance involving multiple students in our cafeteria and he then was struck by a student and other students got involved in the altercation," Arcurio said.
The district leader released a statement late Tuesday regarding the incident.
She said Greater Johnstown does not tolerate fighting and the administration must "act in accordance with our policies to protect our staff from future conduct."
The teacher in question was hurt, but Arcurio wouldn't elaborate on the extent of the injuries or identify the individual, citing privacy policies.
In addition to the administration, the school resource officer conducted a separate but parallel investigation as a member of the Johnstown Police Department.
That individual was provided all of the information available, including statements and video evidence.
The SRO came to the same conclusion the administrators did, that as the teacher attempted to break up a fight there was retaliation from a student and others joined in, Arcurio said.
The superintendent does not believe this was an attack but instead a response to the incident in the cafeteria.
Arcurio said the students will be dealt through "school code of conduct and the crimes code supported by" the SRO and JPD.
Michael Dadey, high school principal, said fighting in schools isn't just an issue at Greater Johnstown but across the country.
He added that fights don't happen every day but it's still troubling when they do.
"As a principal, as an administrator, it's disheartening that this is what it's come down to," Dadey said.
He also said that there has been a slight increase in student fights this year.
Arcurio said the situation in the schools is complicated, adding that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still being dealt with in districts across the country.
"Students are having a very difficult time with returning to school and the responsibility to follow the rules, routines and procedures that school districts have in place," she said.
Arcurio added that students need to be supported to overcome challenges so they can learn appropriate behavior.
She said the district has professional counselors and therapists to help students cope.
