JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – All schools in the Greater Johnstown School District will be closed on Tuesday after someone threatened on Monday to "shoot the school up," Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
The decision to keep the schools closed on Tuesday came after consultation with the school board and was made "out of an abundance of caution," Arcurio said in a statement.
The administration received the threat at 3:11 p.m. Monday. It indicated that an act of violence would occur on Tuesday afternoon at a school in the district. Arcurio did not specify how the threat was received.
"As always the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority," Arcurio wrote in the statement. "We are working diligently with local law enforcement. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our families.
"We will continue to inform you as our investigation continues. Thank you for your understanding and support in keeping everyone safe."
