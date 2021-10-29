SOMERSET, Pa. – With bond guidelines already in place ordering Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas to stay away from a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her, a PFA request was withdrawn by the Windber woman's attorney Friday.
Thomas is awaiting trial on a list of felony charges and bond conditions set, and "he goes to jail" if he violates any of those conditions, Attorney Matt Zatko said.
Describing those guidelines as a far greater protection than the civil PFA would provide, "continuing this PFA would be superfluous," he told Senior Judge Timothy Creany in a court proceeding Friday.
Creany, appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the case, responded by dismissing the temporary PFA order.
Thomas, who has taken a leave of absence from his elected post, faces charges of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault and criminal trespass stemming from an incident police allege occurred inside the Windber woman's home in September.
According to state police, he is accused of entering the home despite her telling him to stay away.
In a criminal compliant, state police said the two knew one another professionally for several years but that the woman repeatedly declined his advances.
Thomas is accused of entering the home carrying beer, and – after she slapped him and told him to leave – pushing her onto a couch, pulling down her top and sexually assaulting her, state police said.
The woman was able to flee from Thomas after he allegedly assaulted her, police wrote.
Thomas is pleading not guilty to the charges and plans to fight them in court.
His Pittsburgh defense attorney, Ryan Tutera, had no objection to the PFA dismissal on Friday, arguing it was unnecessary in the first place.
"It's our argument this (PFA was) filed frivolously to make him appear in a bad light," Tutera said.
Thomas' law license was suspended this week by the state Supreme Court following a recommendation by the Pa. Disciplinary Board, which reviews complaints about professional conduct by attorneys in Pennsylvania.
