You’ll be all revved up at this car show.
The 14th annual Johnstown Super Car Cruise will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, Richland Township.
The cruise is open to all antiques, classic, tuners, rat rods, muscle cars, trucks, newer vehicles and motorcycles.
“This started when a group of several regional car clubs got together and decided they wanted to have a large cruise with the purpose of not only showing off vehicles, but also as a way to raise money for some sort of local charity,” said Duaine Detrick, a car cruise committee member.
There is a $10-per-vehicle registration fee. The first 150 registered vehicle owners will receive a dash plaque and a chance for a door prize.
“It depends on the weather, but we’ve had over 300 cars at times,” Detrick said.
“This show attracts cars from a large geographic area. We get cars that are actually trailered in. They don’t even drive them because they are that valuable and nice.”
Three of Hearts will play a variety of oldies and classic music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A K-9 demonstration will be presented. There also will be military displays, a basket raffle, a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
“We have a variety of items such as gift cards to various restaurants and businesses to baskets with handcrafted items,” Detrick said.
Food vendors will include Dunny’s Pizza, offering pizza and mini-strombolis, and Rosalinda’s Express, serving up Asian cuisine.
Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship will be selling desserts and beverages.
Proceeds will benefit Laurel Highlands Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 364.
“It has been a great partnership, and people around here really support veterans,” Detrick said.
“All the money stays local, and the organization uses funds for veterans’ projects and scholarships. Last year, we had such a great day, and were able to present them with a $4,500 check.”
He said the cruise attracts between 700 to 1,000 people each year.
“We do this show for fun, but there’s a purpose behind it to help veterans in the area,” Detrick said.
“We get a lot of the general public who have nothing to do with bringing a vehicle. They come to patronize the event and support the veterans. People can hang out and have a good time looking at cars, getting something to eat and listening to music.”
This year’s event is in honor of the late Jack Turner, who was instrumental in starting the Johnstown Super Cruise.
There is no admission fee. A rain date has been set for Sept. 16.
For more information, call 814-288-6035 or 814-242-1792, or visit the Johnstown Super Car Cruise Facebook page.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
