The 14th annual Johnstown Super Car Cruise will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, Richland Township.
The cruise is open to all antiques, classic, tuners, rat rods, muscle cars, trucks, newer vehicles and motorcycles.
Proceeds will benefit Laurel Highlands Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 364.
There is a $10-per-vehicle registration fee. The first 150 registered vehicle owners will receive a dash plaque and a chance for a door prize.
There is no admission fee.
For more information, call 814-288-6035 or 814-242-1792, or visit the Johnstown Super Car Cruise Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.