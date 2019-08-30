Get revved up for this end-of-summer car show.
The 11th annual Johnstown Super Car Cruise will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship Church, 3429 Elton Road, Richland Township.
The cruise brings together area car clubs that wanted to have a larger antique and classic car and motorcycle show and donate the proceeds to local charity organizations. It will feature antiques, classics, turners, rat rods, muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles.
“We see a large variety of vehicles; we have people bringing in vehicles from further away all the time and even some that are trailered in because they are real collectables that aren’t driven,” said Duaine Detrick, a car show committee member. “If we have good weather, we can get 250 or more cars.”
There is a $5 per vehicle registration fee, but spectators will be admitted for free.
The first 200 registered vehicle owners will receive a dash plaque.
The car cruise will include musical entertainment provided by Three of Hearts, and a police K-9 demonstration.
There also will be a basket raffle, a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
“The basket raffle is crazy big, and the stuff we have this year is amazing,” Detrick said.
Food sales will benefit church projects at Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship. This year’s funds will be donated to Laurel Highlands Vietnam Veterans of America.
“A couple of our committee members are Vietnam veterans and we felt this was a nice fit for us to donate to this chapter,” Detrick said. “We want to be involved with organizations where we know the money is going back into the community.
“Last year we were able to donate $3,600.”
He added that they’re seeing more people attend the cruise each year who have nothing to do with owning a classic vehicle.
“This is one of the most well attended events in the region, and people like the fact they don’t have to have with a vehicle to show to come here,” Detrick said.
“It’s free admission and parking for the general public. It’s a fun thing and people just enjoy showing up.”
The event is sponsored by Krouse Automotive, Somerset Trust, S&T Bank, 1st Credit Resource, Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, Laurel Highlands Mopar Car Club, Johnstown Street Survivors Car Club and Flood City Corvette Club.
For more information, call 814-288-6035 or email johnstown3d@yahoo.com.
