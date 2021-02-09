HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians wagered more than $53.6 million on the Super Bowl, a 74% increase from last year when there were about $30 million in bets placed on the game.
But unlike 2020, the casinos won, thanks to online betting.
The casinos reported that they’d accepted just over $6 million in Super Bowl wagers placed inside their casinos and those, the sports betting operators, had lost $24,264 after they’d paid out the winnings.
However, when the online wagers were included, the sports betting operators reported $9.4 million in revenue after paying out winnings to bettors.
The state gets 36% of the casino’s revenue, meaning the tax on those wagers will provide about $3.4 million.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who’d entered the game as three-point underdogs, easily won the game, defeating Kansas City 31-9.
The fact that many fans had picked Kansas City likely contributed to the fact that the sports betting operators did better on this Super Bowl than last year, said Doug Harbach, a spokesman for the Gaming Control Board.
“Also, there were many other types of bets set up by the operators than just the straight game line, so that may have been another reason,” he said.
These included things such as prop bets on things including who’d win the coin toss, as well as combination bets.
While the amount of wagering on the Super Bowl increased dramatically, it wasn’t a surprising increase for those who track the industry, considering this was just the second year that Pennsylvania has offered online sports wagering, said Eric Ramsey, lead data analyst for Play USA, a website that tracks the gambling industry.
“All states with robust online betting are doing the best,” Ramsey said.
Before the Super Bowl, his group had projected that Pennsylvania would see about $55 million in wagers on the game.
That estimate was based on the growth seen in other states that had rolled out sports wagering ahead of Pennsylvania, he said.
Most states have seen sports betting pick up at about the same rate. New Jersey has been “the outlier,” he said.
Ahead of the Super Bowl, Play USA projected there’d be about $75 million in bets placed on the Super Bowl in New Jersey, but there ended up being about $120 million in wagers placed on the game in that state.
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and all states with legal sports betting have geo-locating technology in place so that wagers can only be made by people in those states, he said.
