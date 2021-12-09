Due to unforeseen circumstances, Sunset Support Services has canceled its Christmas Carnival that was scheduled for Saturday. Organizers hope to hold the carnival in 2022.
Sunset Support Services' Christmas event canceled
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
