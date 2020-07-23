After two years together, Lachlan Barker, Tripp Kinney and Mason Overstreet have become part of Kelly and Marc McCall’s family.
Despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns across the nation, it wasn’t going to prevent them from their annual Sunnehanna Amateur week reunion, the Westmont couple said.
“The great thing for us, is we know them – and we know what they’ve been up to and the precautions they’ve been taking,” Kelly McCall said of the group. “We know they’re being tested and how important it is to stay safe right now because they want to continue playing in tournaments this summer.”
“We’ve had conversations throughout the year with them and we know how seriously they are taking it,” Marc McCall added.
For organizers behind the Sunnehanna Amateur, families such as the McCalls are perhaps more important than ever to the event, said Amy Whitlow, a member of the Sunnehanna Amateur’s host committee.
Over the years, the event has averaged 65 host families, she said.
This year with COVID-19 a threat, less than half volunteered, Whitlow added.
Most who declined cited “personal” worries, she said.
For some, there was a need to protect an at-risk loved one in their household. Others serve as caregivers, Whitlow said.
Sunnehanna organizers are thankful for families such as the McCalls who still felt comfortable housing players during a “difficult” time, she said.
“The good thing is, the families who are hosting ... understand the steps they need to take. And they understand we’re taking steps to keep people safe.”
The event often draws strong crowds but is limited to players, a small volunteer staff and host families this year.
Players were screened a week prior, three days prior and then the day before the tournament started. Once they arrive – just like anyone else on the property – they are surveyed about their health and have their temperatures taken daily near the course entrance, said Whitlow, while working behind a mask at the event’s health tent Wednesday.
The event’s health committee also worked with Conemaugh Health System leaders and state and federal guidelines to plan their event, she said.
Kelly McCall credited the event’s organizers for the precautions taken – even though it meant canceling some of the week’s traditional highlights.
The long-drive competition and family picnics were called off by tournament organizers this year. And McCall said they personally cut back on one of their family’s annual traditions, a meet-up between host families and players they helped spearhead for the past several years.
That doesn’t mean their experience has been any less memorable, Marc McCall said.
He said his Westmont home has been a “festive atmosphere” and joked that the only challenge this week was making sure the cupboards were stocked full enough for three energetic young athletes.
“It’s been great,” he said.
Now in their third year staying with their family, Barker, Kinney and Overstreet are like big brothers to her family’s two daughters – Grace, 12, and Maura, 9, according to Kelly McCall.
Some evenings, they play board games together. On others, they might be outside hanging out or watching television, she said.
“They’ve been good role models to our kids,” Marc McCall said.
And because they’ve hosted players from across the globe – Barker is Australian – it’s a chance to introduce their kids to different cultures.
“We’ve talked with his mother the other day. We learn about what it’s like for them growing up and going to school,” Kelly said, noting the family has also hosted a golfer from New Zealand. “The other day, Lachlan was showing us a picture of a kangaroo in his back yard. You just don’t see that here.”
Grace McCall said she loves listening to the players’ stories, including tournaments they’ve played in across the globe.
In recent years, she’s started following their play throughout the year “just to see how they are doing.”
“It’s been a lot of fun getting to know them,” she said.
The McCall family has been hosting players for the past five years.
“After the first year, we knew we wanted to do it again. It’s just been such a wonderful experience for us,” she said.
