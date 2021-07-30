PORTAGE – There will be plenty of live music, food, drinks, crafts and obviously sunflowers when hundreds of people gather together on Sunday for the inaugural Sunflower Stroll in Portage.
In 2020, Golden Farms, at 1146 Munster Road, planted about 120,000 sunflowers on six acres and invited folks to come walk around and take pictures. This year, the owners of Innovative Extracts – Matt Sinosky, Andy Golden and Vince Golden – decided to hold a one-day party, too, when the sunflowers are in full bloom.
More than 400 tickets have been sold for the event that will run from noon until 5 p.m.
Those individuals will receive samples from the vendors on site.
Tickets for the event are sold out. Non-ticketed people are also welcome to attend, but they will not receive free samples.
Attendees will be able to purchase items from Innovative Extracts, Smoke ‘Em Up BBQ, Greenhouse Arcade, Woody Lodge Winery, Coal Country Brewing, Vale Wood Farms, McCormick Farms, Fat Caps Fungi, Playing with Sugar, Clover Creek Cheese Cellar, Bailey’s Bubbles, Keystone Culture’s Kombucha, Roots Kitchen + Juicery, Tattiebogle CiderWorks, Edward Jacob Photography and Ridgetop Tunnels LLC.
“Being a local business, we’re super-supportive of other local businesses in the area,” Sinosky said. “To be able to have had the success that we did last year with the sunflowers and then be able to offer a venue where we know we’re going to draw people there for these other local vendors is really priceless for us.”
Sinosky and the Goldens also plan to open an Innovative Extracts shop on Market Street in downtown Johnstown by Labor Day.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.