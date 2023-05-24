JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The annual SundayMarket@CambriaCity series is returning to Johnstown this weekend.
Vendors will be selling their products at the gathering that will take place along Chestnut Street in the Cambria City Historic District from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The market is hosted by Stella, a property development and event production company with four local businesses – Amerigo’s Fine Grocery, Brigid’s Cross Religious and Spiritual Treasures, Cambria City Flowers and Alchemie.
The Fat Squirrel Ice Cream & Eatery, Island Cuisine Restaurant, The Plant Bender Cafe and Shoppe, Life’s A Treat, Good Times Ice Cream Bus, Marie’s Nutcracker Sweet, Inc., Retro Fern Designs, Hi Hemp-Infused Crafts, AZ Oilscapes, Patitii Trading Company of Pittsburgh, Handmade by Lois, Trade of Hope, Finger Lakes Harvest, Template Cards, Piro’s Herbs and The Mystical Garden are scheduled to participate.
Jim Vizzini III will be playing the accordion.
“We have an amazing group of vendors that are going to be there and joining us in having all four of our spaces open, too, and functioning,” Chad Pysher, Stella’s co-owner, said.
Other markets are set to take place on June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24 and Oct. 29 during this fourth year of the series.
