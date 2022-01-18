JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Temperatures in Cambria and Somerset counties should remain below normal for the next two weeks, except on Wednesday when the temperature will climb into the upper 30s, AccuWeather said.
The news comes on the heels of a weekend storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Cambria County averaged 7 to 8 inches of snow Sunday into Monday with 11.5 inches in the Nanty Glo area, AccuWeather said.
Somerset County had five to nine inches of snow Sunday into Monday with Seven Springs seeing 11 inches of snow.
Snowy slick roads was responsible for 11 vehicle crashes in Cambria County on Sunday and two crashes in Somerset County, 911 officials in those counties said.
State Route 271 (Mehoher Boulevard) was temporarily closed Monday after a tractor trailer jack-knifed in Upper Yoder Township.
Cambria County saw 15 to 20 disabled vehicles Sunday into Monday with more of the same in Somerset County.
“Mostly it’s people getting stuck,” a 911 supervisor in Somerset County said on Monday. “That’s mostly what we have now.”
The significant snow was a bit of a surprise, AccuWeather Meteorologist Tom Kines said.
“Usually by now we’ve had one so-called decent storm,” he said.
Kines said below average temperatures will persist for the next week to two weeks.
“That’s good for skiing, but not good for the rest of us,” he said.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
