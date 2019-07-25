Casimir Cultural Center

Work continues April 3, 2019, on Casimir Cultural Center, the former St. Casimir Roman Catholic Church. Owners Chad Pysher and Steven Biter say their goal is to preserve the cultural and religious heritage of the neighborhood.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

SundayMarket@TheGreen, a free European-style gathering, is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood.

More than 25 merchandise and food vendors, including Rayne’s Backyard BBQ, Parrot Bay, Legend’s Caribbean Grill, the Taco/Nacho Truck and St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church’s Kolo, are expected to be lined up along Chestnut Street.

James Vizzini III will play the accordion from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Todd Stiffler will paint the Public Works Building mural, sponsored by the Friends of Cambria City at Cambria Place, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resurrection Catholic Church will be open for tours. 

The Casimir Cultural Center on Power Street will be open between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

