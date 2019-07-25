SundayMarket@TheGreen, a free European-style gathering, is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood.
More than 25 merchandise and food vendors, including Rayne’s Backyard BBQ, Parrot Bay, Legend’s Caribbean Grill, the Taco/Nacho Truck and St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church’s Kolo, are expected to be lined up along Chestnut Street.
James Vizzini III will play the accordion from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Todd Stiffler will paint the Public Works Building mural, sponsored by the Friends of Cambria City at Cambria Place, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resurrection Catholic Church will be open for tours.
The Casimir Cultural Center on Power Street will be open between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.