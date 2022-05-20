European-style flair will be returning to Johnstown again this summer with the annual Sunday Market @ Cambria City series.
Vendors will be selling local foods and crafts at Emerich Place and along Chestnut Street. There will be live music, too.
The first event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 29.
Other markets will be held on June 26, July 31, Aug. 28 and Oct. 30.
The market, hosted by Stella, a business owned by Chad Pysher and Steven Biter, is in its third season, dating back to 2019, with none held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“We’re just really happy that we can bring it back and continue to bring it back,” Pysher said.
Stella hosts the markets in part as a celebration of the rich ethnic heritage of Cambria City, where European immigrants flocked for generations.
“The neighborhood is the perfect neighborhood for a market series like this in the sense that it’s a walkable neighborhood, it’s a livable neighborhood, it’s easy access to here,” Pysher said. “Also, with the historical and cultural background of the neighborhood, a market feel, or a Sunday market is a very European kind of concept. To me, it checked all the boxes.”
This year’s vendors are The Fat Squirrel Restaurant, The Hungry Owl Comfort Food, Rayne’s Backyard BBQ, Life’s a Treat, Happy Camper Snack Shack, Disobedient Spirits, Wye Knot Flower Farm, Piro’s Herbs, Hi Hemp-Infused Crafts, Patitii Trading Company, Kaleidoscope Kraftworks, Template Cards, Diverse Medium, Sunny Daisy Creations, I Make Stuff 814, Wreath Around The Suzie, Crafty Lady, Helen’s Tea Towels, Retro Fern Designs, MJ’s Treasures & Antiques, and LeafFilter Gutter Protection.
“We have a nice selection,” Pysher said. “We have a nice group of people coming, a lot of new people. Some of the people who have been there from 2019 with us are going to be there again. We’re excited.”
Stella’s businesses – Cambria City Flowers, Brigid’s Cross Religious and Spiritual Treasures, Sitara Studios and Gallery, and The Casimir Cultural Center – will also be open.
Amerigo’s Fine Grocery will make its debut at the first market.
“As Stella’s newest venture, Amerigo’s will be at every Sunday Market, have various pop-ups throughout the summer and be at (the Cambria City Ethnic Festival) until the storefront opens at Emerich Place, 512 Chestnut St.,” Pysher said.
Amerigo’s is named after Pysher’s great-grandfather.
“For me, personally, this is a huge thing,” Pysher said. “This is almost the piece where it all sort of comes together – the tradition, the family. It is the immigrant story.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
