JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The food people eat affects virtually all facets of their lives from academic achievement to physical health to workforce participation, said Michael Laroche, a chef for 25 years and graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.
Laroche has recently filled a role as food systems coordinator for Cambria and Somerset counties, a position funded by the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health in Johnstown.
As Johnstown government and civic leaders look to help people improve their health and economic standing, food is crucial, Laroche said.
He spoke to more than 30 people Wednesday at the 2022 Local Food Summit at Conemaugh Health System's East Hills Outpatient Center. The crowd included food pantry directors, business leaders and nonprofit directors.
Food insecurity is experienced by about 13% of Cambria County's more than 130,000 residents, a percentage that mirrors the county's poverty rate, the summit's speakers said.
Laroche grew up in New England and lived much of his adult life on the West Coast.
Over the past three months since he started talking to people in Johnstown, he's boiled down Johnstown's food culture to Sheetz, gobs, pizza, and dollar store grocery shopping.
In 2023, he plans to reconvene the Local Foods, Local Places workshop to further efforts focused on strengthening institutions and partnerships to advance local food systems and increase access to food and nutrition resources.
Local Foods, Local Places is a technical assistance program facilitated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture. The first workshop in Johnstown was held in October 2020. The creation of Laroche's position was one of the results of that first workshop.
"We can establish a culture where healthy, affordable, sustainable food is accessible and celebrated by all," he said.
Laroche said it is possible to save time and money and achieve a greater level of fitness by eating healthier.
However, there will be a learning curve, he said. He's learned many people would pass up kale if it was available through a food bank. Produce that has been delivered to the Johnstown Housing Authority has been turned to compost instead of being used by residents, he said.
"I hear horror stories about vegetables, but I know vegetables work because people here tell me they are into Brussels sprouts," he said, giving a nod to restaurateur Mike Artim, who owns Balance Restaurant in downtown Johnstown.
"That's the No. 1 seller at Balance Restaurant," Artim said.
Among Laroche's goals is to develop programs to increase food literacy in a variety of settings, and train and provide information to help food pantry directors and volunteers go beyond just distributing food.
The resources people are missing aren't necessarily monetary, but knowledge about how to use raw vegetables as ingredients in a meal or how to cut a piece of fish, he said.
"I spend $40 a week on groceries," he said. He said people don't need to be an advanced chef to cook healthy meals on that budget.
Laroche is collaborating with directors of food banks and pantries to unfurl a strategy for helping people transform their diets.
Cheryl Keafer, executive director of United Methodist Human Services on Locust Street in Johnstown, said Laroche's goals match those of United Methodist Human Services' Bridges to Success program.
"I'm excited about Michael," Keafer said. "People want to learn how to cook, how to eat differently, but right now, they're buying into the model that 'I can't eat healthy.'"
She said United Methodist Human Services' Bridges to Success program has proven people who find themselves in poverty don't want to simply receive a box of food. Helping them see that they have choices is transformational for them, she said.
Keafer said a concerted effort to offer people choices will help people transition out of poverty.
"People are diminished by what they simply receive," she said. "We are serving people by helping them see that they have choices."
Echoing Keafer's comments, United Way of the Laurel Highlands President and Executive Director Karen Struble Myers said she has seen downtown's Friday farmer's market improve this year with vendors starting to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
"Six vendors participated in accepting SNAP benefits, and the response has been phenomenal," she said. "We've heard people say 'I never thought I could participate in this.' 'I can't wait to buy fresh peaches to puree for my baby,' and 'This is what normal people do.'"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.