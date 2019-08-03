Ryan Michaels’ journey through life has been filled with many highs and lows, which he believes is no coincidence.
Michaels, a psychic medium, is now taking these life lessons and applying them to help others in the area. The Summerhill Township native will present “Love, Time, and Death – Spirits Talk!” at several locations across Cambria County in August.
“I will introduce what is a psychic, what is a medium, what is a haunting. How spirits connect with loved ones. How to see the signs that they are connecting. And how I receive and deliver messages,” Michaels said. “That’s the paranormal part.
“From there it takes a turn to motivation,” he said. “What I want to do is help people that come to me that are hurting, are lost, can’t find happiness, and it’s usually the loss of love through the loss of time.”
Michaels, a 2012 Forest Hills graduate, said his focus for the presentations is to bring positivity to those dealing with dark times.
“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times without anybody by your side if your truly happy with yourself and life,” Michaels said. “We have one shot at this life, and life is not meant to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be hard.
“I want people to be happy,” he said. “And if you want to know the meaning of life, if you want know your purpose, this presentation will answer that for everybody.”
Michaels’ paranormal background will be featured in the upcoming season of A&E’s “Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal.” According to the show’s website, the television series chronicles the journeys of children who are learning to control their extraordinary abilities.
Michaels, who actually appeared on the show during its first run nearly 10 years ago, will serve as a mentor to empower the new generation of young psychics.
“It’s fulfilling to take part in this,” Michaels said. “It’s an opportunity for me to give back what was given to me all those years ago.”
“Psychic Kids” premieres on cable television’s A&E network at 10 p.m. on Aug. 21.
As a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, Michaels said he is on the path that was chosen for him, and he will continue to embrace it while helping others along the way.
“This was a lifestyle that I didn’t choose, but no matter what path I entered or which direction I went, the paranormal followed by my side,” Michaels said. “When I was 10, I started to have dreams that came true about family and about death. As time passed, I started to see apparitions around people, which started when I was about 12. When I was 13, 14, those spirits that I would see around people started to communicate with me.”
Michaels, who openly acknowledges that he has struggled from time to time with depression, said his appearance on “Psychic Kids” 10 years ago ultimately changed his life for the better. He has since appeared on CBS’ “20/20” broadcast and in several books, such as “Spirit Lives” and “Pennsylvania’s Haunted Railroads.”
“No matter how much I tried, the experiences that I was experiencing were too heart warming for me to ignore,” Michaels said. “At that time I didn’t have control of my abilities. I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t pay attention.
“A lot of the things I would see were natural disasters, and at 10, 11, or 12 years old, that was very traumatizing,” he said. “And my grandfather had passed away, so I was very depressed at that age, and really at a loss. ‘Psychic Kids’ came in during this time and totally changed my life for the better.”
Before catching Michaels on television, those in the area can attend one of his presentations, beginning on Monday at Venue of Merging Arts, at 307 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. Other dates and venues include Thursday at Parkway, 106 Munster Road, Portage; Aug. 14 at VOMA; and Aug. 17 in the Portage Area Elementary School auditorium, 84 Mountain Ave., Portage. Each presentation is from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Reservations are not required, but they are encouraged, Michaels said. Reservations can be made by calling 814-418-5532. Tickets purchased in advance are $8 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets sold at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
“For people that hold religious beliefs that don’t allow them to believe in what I do or what I practice, I simply say my goal is to help people find happiness,” Michaels said. “What’s wrong with a little happiness, no matter where it comes from?”
