EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Summerhill Township man was sentenced Thursday to jail in Cambria County court after he was convicted of leaving a loaded pistol near two children and reportedly firing several rounds from an AK-47 near the property line of his neighbors.
Justin D. Schoenfeld, 40, of the 1200 block of Evergreen Road, was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in jail and 60 months of probation by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III. He was convicted by a jury in March on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child with risk of serious bodily injury and disorderly conduct. Krumenacker found him guilty on two summary counts of harassment. Schoenfeld was found not guilty on three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one summary count of harassment.
During the trial, Schoenfeld’s neighbor testified that at 10 p.m. Aug. 11, 2020, he heard gunfire that prompted him to go onto his back porch.
He said the gunfire was distant, but then started to sound closer, and he heard yelling, which prompted him to call the police.
The neighbor said this was not the first time an incident like this had occurred. He said that Schoenfeld frequently shot firearms near his property, and that he would call police late at night. The neighbor testified that Schoenfeld would sometimes shout things such as, “You stole our land,” as well as “a lot of vulgarities and threats.”
The neighbor said that the incident in August 2020 prompted his youngest adult son, who was 22 at the time, to move away out of fear for his own safety.
Officer Kelly Sanders, of the Summerhill Township Police Department, testified that he responded to a call for shots fired and that Schoenfeld came out of his residence with his hands above his head and told the officer that he had been shooting in the backyard.
Sanders also testified that the officers were concerned that Schoenfeld’s two small children offered to retrieve the guns for officers when they overheard the conversation.
