EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Summerhill Township man was convicted by a jury on Monday of two counts of endangering the welfare of a child with risk of serious bodily injury.
Justin D. Schoenfeld, 40, of the 1200 block of Evergreen Road, was accused of leaving a loaded pistol near two children after reportedly firing several rounds from an AK-47 near the property line of his neighbors.
He also was convicted of disorderly conduct, while President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III found him guilty on two summary counts of harassment. Schoenfeld was found not guilty on three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one summary count of harassment.
During the trial, Schoenfeld’s neighbor testified that they met in 2017, two years after Schoenfeld moved into a trailer on his parents' property. The neighbor said that each property spans several acres, and at its closest point, his house is about 35 yards from the property line to Schoenfeld’s parents’ property.
The neighbor testified that on Aug. 11, 2020, at 10 p.m., he heard gunfire that prompted him to go onto his back porch. He said the gunfire was distant but then started to sound closer, and he heard yelling, which prompted him to call the police.
The neighbor said this was not the first time an incident like this had occurred. He said that Schoenfeld frequently shot firearms near his property and that he would call police late at night. The neighbor testified that Schoenfeld would sometimes shout things like, “You stole our land,” as well as “a lot of vulgarities and threats.”
The neighbor testified that he had never had a property dispute with Schoenfeld or his parents.
The neighbor said that the incident in August 2020 prompted his youngest adult son, who was 22 at the time, to move away out of fear of his own safety.
Officer Kelly Sanders, of the Summerhill Township Police Department, testified that he responded to a call for shots fired, and Shoenfeld came out of his trailer with his hands above his head and told the officer that he had been shooting in the backyard.
When officers went to locate the targets in the backyard, they were unable to see where they were located.
The officer said that Schoenfeld told him that there were people dressed in black that “mess” with his Wi-Fi and that they must have moved the targets.
Sanders also testified that the officers were concerned that Schoenfeld’s two small children offered to retrieve the guns for officers when they overheard the conversation.
Barbara Weakland, Schoenfeld’s girlfriend, testified that Schoenfeld had placed the guns on the floor behind the recliner when he heard the police had been called so that he did not approach the officers with the guns. She said that she had been near the children the minimal time they had been near the guns and that the children never grabbed for the guns.
After being recalled to the stand, Weakland was asked by Assistant District Attorney Warren Crilly III to read Sanders’ report on the incident. Sanders’ report indicated that Weakland said that she was afraid of something bad happening, that Schoenfeld hadn’t slept for some time and that he had been paranoid about people in black outside the trailer.
She testified that she did not say something bad was going to happen. In his closing statement, Crilly said that Weakland was biased and trying to protect Schoenfeld.
Schoenfeld’s attorney, Leonard Berger of Pittsburgh, had moved to dismiss the counts of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct and argued that the testimony was inconsistent. He also motioned to dismiss the endangering the welfare of a child charges, as there was furniture between the children and the weapons and the children stopped when told to.
Krumenacker denied the motions.
Berger motioned for a mistrial based on statements that were heard by the jury that Schoenfeld was sent to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for psychiatric treatment. Krumenacker denied the motion, which he said was immediately struck from the record and the jury was told to disregard that information.
Schoenfeld’s bond was revoked and he is being held in Cambria County Prison until he is sentenced.
