SOMERSET, Pa. – A Summerhill man must register as a life-time sex offender after pleading guilty in Somerset County court on Thursday to sexually assaulting two 15-year old girls, one of whom became pregnant, authorities said.
Raymond David Wonders, 27, of Cheyanne Street, pleaded guilty before Judge Scott P. Bittner to aggravated indecent assault and statutory sexual assault with a person less than 16 years old.
The guilty plea stems from sexual assaults in Paint Township that happened between November 2020 and March 2021.
In one case, state police in Somerset said Wonders used Snapchat and text messaging to contact a 15-year-old girl asking to meet her.
Troopers said Wonders allegedly assaulted the girl on March 6 in his Jeep that was parked near a pond surrounded by fields along Berkey Road.
In the second case, troopers said Wonders dated a 15-year-old girl from November 2020 until March 2021.
During that time, troopers said Wonders lived for a few weeks at the girl’s residence in Paint Township.
Although the girl told troopers that she was pregnant with his child, Wonders’ attorney, Sarah Huston, told the court on Thursday that no paternity test was conducted to confirm that.
After the proceeding, Assistant District Attorney Tom Leiden said who the father is has no bearing on the case after Wonders’ guilty plea.
“He admitted to the crime of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old,” he said.
No sentencing date has been schedule.
Wonders must register for life under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Wonders was returned to Cambria County Prison where he is being held on unrelated charges.
